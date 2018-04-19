Kalank, The Film That Was To Star Sridevi, Begins. See Pics Of Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur

Karan Johar's Kalank, that was to star Sridevi, went on floors last night

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: April 19, 2018 10:11 IST
30 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Kalank, The Film That Was To Star Sridevi, Begins. See Pics Of Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur

Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur on the sets of Kalank (Image courtesy: dharmamovies)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Karan Johar and Sajid Nadiadwala were there
  2. Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Alia, Varun are also in the film
  3. Kalank released next year in April
Karan Johar's much-anticipated film Kalank, that was to star Sridevi, went on floors last night. Kalank was announced by Karan Johar, the co-producer of the film, on Wednesday morning and has an impressive cast comprising Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sonakshi Sinha. Pictures of Sonakshi and Aditya from the sets have been shared by Dharma Productions' Instagram account and the producers of the film Karan Johar and Sajid Nadiadwala were also there. Filmmaker David Dhawan (Varun's father) also visited the sets on Day 1. "What a way to start the first day of this incredible journey with having three legends under the same roof & giving their blessings! Kalank shoot begins today," read the caption. The epic drama is directed by Abhishek Varman.

Take a look at the pictures here.
 

 

 

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed that Kalank was planned 15 years ago by Karan and his late father Yash Johar. The plot of the film is set in 1940s.
 

Kalank was to star Sridevi as one of the lead actresses but after her death, Madhuri Dixit was roped in for the role. Sridevi's elder daughter Janhvi had Instagrammed a picture of the later actress with Madhuri and wrote, "Abhishek Varman's next film was very close to mom's heart. Dad, Khushi and I are thankful to Madhuri ji for now being a part of this beautiful film."
 


Comments
Rumour had it that the film was reportedly titled Shiddat. But Karan Johar dismissed the reports with a tweet.
 

Kalank is slated to release on April 19 next year.
 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

kalankSridevikalank movie

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
IPL 2018Live cricket ScoreIPL Points TableIPL Schedule

................................ Advertisement ................................