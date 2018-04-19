Kalank, The Film That Was To Star Sridevi, Begins. See Pics Of Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur

Highlights
Thank you universe! What a way to start the first day of this incredible journey with having three legends under the same roof & giving their blessings! #Kalank shoot begins today, share your wishes for the team in the comments below! @karanjohar @apoorva1972 #DavidDhawan #SajidNadiadwala @madhuridixitnene @aslisona @aliaabhatt @varundvn #AdityaRoyKapur #SanjayDutt @foxstarhindi @nadiadwalagrandson
Proud & excited to announce our EPIC DRAMA #KALANK— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) April 18, 2018
Releasing April 19th, 2019
Directed by Abhishek Varman
Starring @MadhuriDixit@sonakshisinha@aliaa08@Varun_dvn#AdityaRoyKapur & @duttsanjay!@apoorvamehta18@dharmamovies@foxstarhindi@ngemovies#Sajidpic.twitter.com/FceIcgHzt6
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed that Kalank was planned 15 years ago by Karan and his late father Yash Johar. The plot of the film is set in 1940s.
More on #Kalank...— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 18, 2018
The film, which was planned 15 years ago by Karan and his dad Yash Johar, will finally be made in 2018...
Story is set in 1940s...
On 18 April 2014, #2States had released. On 18 April 2018, #Kalank begins its journey...#Kalank to release on 19 April 2019. pic.twitter.com/hmlhxetpYx
Kalank was to star Sridevi as one of the lead actresses but after her death, Madhuri Dixit was roped in for the role. Sridevi's elder daughter Janhvi had Instagrammed a picture of the later actress with Madhuri and wrote, "Abhishek Varman's next film was very close to mom's heart. Dad, Khushi and I are thankful to Madhuri ji for now being a part of this beautiful film."
Some clarifications!!! Yes...we are honoured and humbled to have @MadhuriDixit on board for @abhivarman 's next! NO the film is NOT titled SHIDHAT! Yes the film will Commence shoot in mid April! The films final cast and credits will be announced soon!— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) March 19, 2018
Kalank is slated to release on April 19 next year.