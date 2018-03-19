Madhuri Dixit Fills Sridevi's Spot New Film. 'Thankful,' Posts Janhvi Kapoor

Late actress Sridevi has been replaced by colleague Madhuri Dixit in Abhishek Varman's next film. Sridevi's daughter Janhvi announced it on Instagram and thanked Madhuri for taking up the film. "Abhishek Varman's next film was very close to mom's heart... Dad, Khushi and I are thankful to Madhuriji for now being a part of this beautiful film," wrote Janhvi, adding a picture of Sridevi with Madhuri Dixit. Sridevi and Madhuri Dixit never co-starred in a film. The title of Madhuri's film and the primary cast haven't been revealed as of yet. Sridevi died last month in Dubai after accidentally drowning in her hotel bathtub. She was 54. Read what Janhvi posted.
Highlights
- "Dad, Khushi and I are thankful to Madhuri ji," wrote Janhvi
- Sridevi and Madhuri Dixit never co-starred in a film
- Sridevi died last month in Dubai
News agency PTI reports that filmmaker Karan Johar had announced the project last year and Sajid Nadiadwala was co-producing it. Abhishek Varman has previously directed Alia Bhatt and Arjun Kapoor's 2 States for Karan Johar.
Janhvi is also being launched by Karan Johar and her debut film Dhadak is slated to release this July. Earlier this month, Mumbai Mirror had reported that Sridevi had signed a film with Karan Johar, which was scheduled to go on floors from April. "Karan revealed that Sridevi was elated when he proposed to launch her daughter Janhvi in Dhadak. Exactly a week later, he went to her residence again to ask if she can be a part of another Dharma film that he had conceptualised. Sridevi had loved the idea of the movie and they were supposed to begin shooting in April," source told Mumbai Mirror.
Comments
Sridevi's last film was MOM. Her last appearance (posthumous) would be in Shah Rukh Khan's forthcoming film Zero.