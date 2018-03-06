Sridevi Had Reportedly Signed A Film With Karan Johar. Details Here Sridevi's film with Karan Johar was scheduled to go on floors from April

Karan Johar is producing Sridevi's daughter Janhvi's debut film "Sridevi had loved the idea of the movie," a source said Sridevi died in Dubai Dhadak. "Karan revealed that Sridevi was elated when he proposed to launch her daughter Janhvi in Dhadak. Exactly a week later, he went to her residence again to ask if she can be a part of another Dharma film that he had conceptualised. Sridevi had loved the idea of the movie and they were supposed to begin shooting in April. However, life struck with its uncertainty and Sridevi was taken away before Karan had a chance to work with her for the first time," source from TV show India's Next Superstars, which Karan Johar judges, told



Sridevi died at the age of 54. A post-mortem revealed that the iconic actress had accidentally drowned in her hotel bathtub. She was in UAE to attend nephew Mohit Marwah's wedding, along with the other members of her family. Only



Janhvi's Dhadak, also starring Ishaan Khatter, is backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Production. Sridevi had never worked with him previously. Dhadak is directed by Shashank Khaitan and releases this July.



Sridevi was cremated with state honours last Wednesday in Mumbai. Over the weekend, her husband Boney Kapoor, daughters Janhvi and Khushi went to Rameshwaram to immerse her ashes. Sridevi was last seen in MOM. Sridevi's last appearance (posthumous) would be in Shah Rukh Khan's forthcoming film Zero.





