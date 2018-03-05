A Sunday Binge Throwback: Sridevi With Shilpa Shetty, Karan Johar And Manish Malhotra

Sridevi's colleague Shilpa Shetty re-posted their Sunday binge video, which happened months ago at Karan Johar's home. Sridevi, Shilpa and Karan were joined by the late actress' favourite designer Manish Malhotra also. "The sweetness of this Sunday binge will be etched in my heart forever... This is how I will always remember you Sri ji... Full of life and love. #PreciousLamhe .This one is for all those who love her," Shilpa wrote. The video opens on Karan Johar, who introduced Sridevi and Shilpa Shetty, who says, "Sunday binge guys. With the mother of all actors, Sridevi. Please go to the theatres and watch MOM." Sridevi then interrupts and says, "Karan is covering my light. Please."
Sridevi died at the age of 54 in Dubai, a couple of weekends ago. A post-mortem revealed that the megastar accidentally drowned in her hotel bathtub. She was brought to Mumbai three days after her death. A condolence meet was held Wednesday evening and later in the evening, she was cremated with full state honours. Several celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Vidya Balan and others paid their last respects to the actress. Her husband Boney Kapoor and daughters Janhvi and Khushi went to Rameshwaram to immerse her ashes.
Over the weekend, Manish Malhotra also shared a throwback picture from Sridevi's last birthday, hosted by the fashion designer at his home.
Sridevi started her acting career at the age of 4. In a career spanning for over 50 years, she acted in more than 300 films, including Tamil and Telugu films.