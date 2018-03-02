A Throwback From Sridevi's Birthday - These Were Her Close Friends

In a new post shared late night on Friday, the celebrated designer dug out a throwback photo from the birthday he hosted for Sridevi last year

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: March 02, 2018 13:50 IST
242 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
A Throwback From Sridevi's Birthday - These Were Her Close Friends

Sridevi and her friends in a throwback post (courtesy manishmalhotra05)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Manish Malhotra shared a photo with Sridevi from last year
  2. "An unforgettable memory for me," he wrote
  3. It was from Sridevi's birthday celebrations
We will always remember Sridevi, now and forever. And so will designer Manish Malhotra, who has been remembering the late actress in innumerable Instagram entries. In a new post shared late night on Friday, the celebrated designer dug out a throwback photo from the birthday he hosted for Sridevi last year. The actress celebrated her 54th birthday in August 2017, and joining her at the party were a bevy of "iconic actresses" - (as Karan Johar put it) namely Rekha, Shabana Azmi, Tina Munim, Rani Mukherji, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Vidya Balan. "Last year at home all of us celebrating her birthday....an unforgettable memory for me.." Manish Malhotra Instagrammed.
 


It was Karan Johar, who had earlier shared this photo, and this is how he had captioned it then: "Thank you Manish Malhotra for a lovely evening and the opportunity to stand with these iconic ladies."

If you scroll down on Sridevi's Twitter account, you will also chance upon another memory from that night, where the guests can be seen sharing a light moment.
 

Sridevi was also joined by her immediate family - Boney Kapoor and their two daughters Janhvi and Khushi - for the birthday celebrations. Here are some glimpses of the night that was.
 
sridevi ndtv

Khushi and Janhvi at Sridevi's birthday party last year


 

sridevi ndtv

Sridevi and Boney Kapoor photographed last year



Comments
Close [X]
It is not unknown that Manish Malhotra was the go-to designer for Sridevi and her two daughters - all of who were often spotted in designer coordinated outfits. Even for the Dubai wedding, Sridevi, Janhvi and Khushi wore hand-picked Manish Malhotra ensembles. On late Saturday evening, Sridevi died in Dubai and the cause of her death has been identified to be accidental drowning in the hotel bathtub - investigation was carried out by Dubai police. Sridevi was in UAE for the wedding festivities of nephew Mohit Marwah.
 


Sridevi was flown back to Mumbai late on Tuesday night. Rekha, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Shabana Azmi and many, many others paid their last respects to Sridevi on Wednesday afternoon, hours before she was cremated with state honours in Mumbai. Her last rites were attended by Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and other Bollywood celebrities while Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan had visited Anil Kapoor's house earlier.
 



For the latest Election News & Live Updates from Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya log on to NDTV.com. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for updates.

Trending

sridevisridevi throwback

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Tax CalculatorLIVE TVElection 2018MeghayalaNagalandTripura

................................ Advertisement ................................