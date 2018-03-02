A Throwback From Sridevi's Birthday - These Were Her Close Friends

We will always remember Sridevi, now and forever. And so will designer Manish Malhotra, who has been remembering the late actress in innumerable Instagram entries. In a new post shared late night on Friday, the celebrated designer dug out a throwback photo from the birthday he hosted for Sridevi last year. The actress celebrated her 54th birthday in August 2017, and joining her at the party were a bevy of "iconic actresses" - (as Karan Johar put it) namely Rekha, Shabana Azmi, Tina Munim, Rani Mukherji, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Vidya Balan. "Last year at home all of us celebrating her birthday....an unforgettable memory for me.." Manish Malhotra Instagrammed.
It was Karan Johar, who had earlier shared this photo, and this is how he had captioned it then: "Thank you Manish Malhotra for a lovely evening and the opportunity to stand with these iconic ladies."
If you scroll down on Sridevi's Twitter account, you will also chance upon another memory from that night, where the guests can be seen sharing a light moment.
August 18, 2017
Sridevi was also joined by her immediate family - Boney Kapoor and their two daughters Janhvi and Khushi - for the birthday celebrations. Here are some glimpses of the night that was.
Sridevi was flown back to Mumbai late on Tuesday night. Rekha, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Shabana Azmi and many, many others paid their last respects to Sridevi on Wednesday afternoon, hours before she was cremated with state honours in Mumbai. Her last rites were attended by Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and other Bollywood celebrities while Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan had visited Anil Kapoor's house earlier.
