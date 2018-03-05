Oscars 2018: A Tribute To Sridevi And Shashi Kapoor From Hollywood

Highlights
- Shashi Kapoor died last December in Mumbai
- Sridevi died at the age of 54 in Dubai
- Former James Bond star Roger Moore was also remembered
Shashi Kapoor was not unfamiliar to international cine-goers. He starred in several Merchant-Ivory films of the Sixties, Seventies and Eighties, among them The Householder, Shakespeare Wallah and Heat And Dust. One of his last films, 1993's In Custody, was also a Merchant-Ivory production. James Ivory, one-half of the collaborative team, won an Oscar today for Best Adapted Screenplay for the film Call Me By Your Name.
Sridevi, considered the first female superstar of Indian cinema, made 300 films in several languages over 50 years. Some of her finest performances are in the films Sadma, Mr India, Chandni and English Vinglish.
Also honoring Late #ShashiKapoor Ji in the Memoriam section of #Oscars90 - @TheAcademypic.twitter.com/W84W7v2Tms— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) March 5, 2018
Wonderful gesture by the @TheAcademy to honor Late #Sridevi Ji in the Memoriam section of #Oscars90pic.twitter.com/h8H8GUrg4j— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) March 5, 2018
Rishi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan tweeted this after Oscars remembered the two Bollywood stars.
Oscars. Thank you for remembering Shashi Kapoor and Sridevi. Thrilled to see the name Raj Kapoor as the executive producer of the show. We are on the threshold of world cinema! pic.twitter.com/YMkqntZ4Xz— Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) March 5, 2018
So amazing to see the #oscars pay respect to #shashikapoor and #sridevi#Oscar90— Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) March 5, 2018
The 90th Academy Awards Hollywood's award season. This year's biggest winner was The Shape Of Water, which won Best Picture and Best Director for Guillermo Del Toro as well as two other Oscars. Frances McDormand won Best Actress for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri; Gary Oldman won his first Oscar - Best Actor for playing Winston Churchill in Darkest Hour; I, Tonya star Allison Janney and Frances' co-star Sam Rockwell took the Oscars for Best Supporting Actress and Actor. Dunkirk won three awards.