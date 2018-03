Oscars 2018: A Tribute To Sridevi And Shashi Kapoor From Hollywood

Highlights Shashi Kapoor died last December in Mumbai Sridevi died at the age of 54 in Dubai Former James Bond star Roger Moore was also remembered

Wonderful gesture by the @TheAcademy to honor Late #Sridevi Ji in the Memoriam section of #Oscars90pic.twitter.com/h8H8GUrg4j — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) March 5, 2018

Oscars. Thank you for remembering Shashi Kapoor and Sridevi. Thrilled to see the name Raj Kapoor as the executive producer of the show. We are on the threshold of world cinema! pic.twitter.com/YMkqntZ4Xz — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) March 5, 2018

Bollywood stars Shashi Kapoor and Sridevi were among those honoured at the 90th Academy Awards ceremony in the 'Memoriam' montage, which pays tribute to everyone the film industry has lost in the past year. This year, set to Eddie Vedder performing a Tom Petty song live, 'In Memoriam' also remembered former James Bond Sir Roger Moore, French star Jeanne Moreau, actors Martin Landau and Harry Dean Stanton, actor and playwright Sam Shepard, and directors George Romero and Jonathan Demme. Shashi Kapoor died last year in December. He was 79 and had been ill and in a wheelchair for years. Sridevi, 54, died suddenly two weekends ago in Dubai - she accidentally drowned in her hotel bathtub, a postmortem revealed. Shashi Kapoor was not unfamiliar to international cine-goers. He starred in several Merchant-Ivory films of the Sixties, Seventies and Eighties, among them Theand. One of his last films, 1993's, was also a Merchant-Ivory production. James Ivory, one-half of the collaborative team, won an Oscar today for Best Adapted Screenplay for the filmSridevi, considered the first female superstar of Indian cinema, made 300 films in several languages over 50 years. Some of her finest performances are in the filmsandRishi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan tweeted this after Oscars remembered the two Bollywood stars. Both Shashi Kapoor and Sridevi, who were Padma awardees, were cremated with state honours.The 90th Academy Awards Hollywood's award season. This year's biggest winner was, which won Best Picture and Best Director for Guillermo Del Toro as well as two other Oscars. Frances McDormand won Best Actress for; Gary Oldman won his first Oscar - Best Actor for playing Winston Churchill instar Allison Janney and Frances' co-star Sam Rockwell took the Oscars for Best Supporting Actress and Actor. Dunkirk won three awards.