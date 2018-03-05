Oscars 2018 Live Updates: The Shape Of Water Vs Three Billboards - Hollywood's Big Night

There are also several pleasant 'first time at Oscars' this year. Like Mudbound director Dee Rees is the first black woman nominated for best adapted screenplay while Yance Ford (Strong Island) is the first openly transgender director ever nominated.
For the latest Election News & Live Updates from Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya log on to NDTV.com. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for updates.
Overwhelmed, excited and truly humbled, I will never forget this moment. March 5, 2006. I am thinking about every nominee today & congratulating them on the incredible hard work that got them to this place. Have a great night! You are all winners. ❤️🙌❤️ #Oscars#WalkTheLinepic.twitter.com/vRb8beWeW4- Reese Witherspoon (@RWitherspoon) March 4, 2018
.@tomhanks and I at our very first Academy Awards ceremony. #Oscarspic.twitter.com/Z2RaGHEJH9- Rita Wilson (@RitaWilson) March 4, 2018
.@JimmyKimmel, tonight's your night! If you get nervous, just picture them all naked. I don't know if that helps, but it sure is fun. #Oscars- Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) March 4, 2018