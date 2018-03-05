Oscars 2018 Live Updates: The Shape Of Water Vs Three Billboards - Hollywood's Big Night

Entertainment | Edited by | Updated: March 05, 2018 05:39 IST
Oscars 2018: The Shape Of Water is nominated in maximum categories. (Image courtesy: YouTube)

New Delhi:  Hollywood's big day is here. The 90th Academy Awards is set to begin in a few hours with host Jimmy Kimmel taking the centrestage. Expect jokes on last year's oopsie (remember how Warren Beatty mixed-up the Best Picture winner?), which is considered to be the biggest flub in the history of Oscars. The Academy Awards, like the Grammys and Golden Globes before it, will of course include the 'Me Too' and 'Time's Up' campaigns in speeches and maybe even on the red carpet. This year, the fight to win the Best Film Oscar is between The Shape Of Water (leading with 13 nominations) and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

There are also several pleasant 'first time at Oscars' this year. Like Mudbound director Dee Rees is the first black woman nominated for best adapted screenplay while Yance Ford (Strong Island) is the first openly transgender director ever nominated.



Mar 05, 2018
05:39 (IST)
A throwback from Reese Witherspoon to when she won her Best Actress Oscar
Mar 05, 2018
05:26 (IST)
An oldie but a goldie. Rita Wilson just tweeted this
Mar 05, 2018
05:07 (IST)
For Jimmy Kimmel, who is hosting Oscars for the second time, a good luck message by Ellen DeGeneres:

