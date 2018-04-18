Karan Johar's Kalank Stars Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt And Many Others. Sridevi, You'll Be Missed

Karan Johar's Kalank has an impressive cast comprising Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sonakshi Sinha

Karan Johar's Kalank was to star Sridevi (courtesy karanjohar)

  1. Kalank will be directed by Abhishek Varman
  2. The film will be produced by Karan Johar
  3. Kalank releases next year in April
Karan Johar finally revealed the title and cast of the much-talked about film that was to star Sridevi. Titled Kalank, the Dharma Productions' film will be directed by Abhishek Varman and has an impressive cast comprising Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sonakshi Sinha. Whoa. That's a lot of people but we guess KJo knows it best. Karan tweeted to say that Kalank will be an epic drama and release in April next year. "Proud and excited to announce our epic drama Kalank. Releasing April 19th, 2019. Directed by Abhishek Varman. Starring Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt.

Can't wait, can't wait, just can't wait!
 

Credits for screenplay also go to Abhishek Varman while Kalank will be co-produced by Fox Star Studios, Sajid Nadiadwala and Apoorva Mehta. Here's some more intel about the film, courtesy Taran Adarsh:
 

Kalank was to star Sridevi as the protagonist but after her tragic end, Madhuri Dixit was roped in for the role. This is how Sridevi's daughters Janhvi and Khushi had to say: "Abhishek Varman's next film was very close to mom's heart... Dad, Khushi and I are thankful to Madhuri ji for now being a part of this beautiful film," Janhvi had Instagrammed.
 


Earlier in March, Karan Johar piqued our interest in the project and tweeted clarifications to dismiss certain reports that were doing the rounds on the Internet. "Some clarifications! Yes. We are honoured and humbled to have Madhuri Dixit on board for Abhivarman's next! No the film is not titled Shidtay! Yes the film will commence shoot in mid-April! The film's final cast and credits will be announced soon!"
 

Going by Karan Johar's tweet, Kalank must have gone on floors already. How excited are you about the new film? Tell us in the comments below.

Kalank is slated to release on April 19 next year.
 

