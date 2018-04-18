Karan Johar's Kalank Stars Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt And Many Others. Sridevi, You'll Be Missed

Highlights
Proud & excited to announce our EPIC DRAMA #KALANK— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) April 18, 2018
Starring @MadhuriDixit@sonakshisinha@aliaa08@Varun_dvn#AdityaRoyKapur & @duttsanjay!@apoorvamehta18@dharmamovies@foxstarhindi@ngemovies#Sajidpic.twitter.com/FceIcgHzt6
Credits for screenplay also go to Abhishek Varman while Kalank will be co-produced by Fox Star Studios, Sajid Nadiadwala and Apoorva Mehta. Here's some more intel about the film, courtesy Taran Adarsh:
More on #Kalank...— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 18, 2018
The film, which was planned 15 years ago by Karan and his dad Yash Johar, will finally be made in 2018...
Story is set in 1940s...
On 18 April 2014, #2States had released. On 18 April 2018, #Kalank begins its journey...#Kalank to release on 19 April 2019. pic.twitter.com/hmlhxetpYx
Kalank was to star Sridevi as the protagonist but after her tragic end, Madhuri Dixit was roped in for the role. This is how Sridevi's daughters Janhvi and Khushi had to say: "Abhishek Varman's next film was very close to mom's heart... Dad, Khushi and I are thankful to Madhuri ji for now being a part of this beautiful film," Janhvi had Instagrammed.
Earlier in March, Karan Johar piqued our interest in the project and tweeted clarifications to dismiss certain reports that were doing the rounds on the Internet. "Some clarifications! Yes. We are honoured and humbled to have Madhuri Dixit on board for Abhivarman's next! No the film is not titled Shidtay! Yes the film will commence shoot in mid-April! The film's final cast and credits will be announced soon!"
Some clarifications!!! Yes...we are honoured and humbled to have @MadhuriDixit on board for @abhivarman 's next! NO the film is NOT titled SHIDHAT! Yes the film will Commence shoot in mid April! The films final cast and credits will be announced soon!— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) March 19, 2018
