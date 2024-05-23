Viral: Alia Bhatt's Dancing Video From Kalank Gets Thumbs Up From The Academy

Alia Bhatt in a still from Kalank. (courtesy: theacademy)

Alia Bhatt's fans have one more reason to celebrate. The official Instagram handle of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences shared a video featuring the actress' popular song Ghar More Pardesiya from the film Kalank (2019). The song was sung by Shreya Ghoshal. The film produced by Karan Johar also stars Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sonakshi Sinha and Madhuri Dixit. The caption read, "Alia Bhatt performing Ghar More Pardesiya (vocals by Shreya Ghoshal with Vaishali Mhade) from the film Kalank. Directed by Abhishek Varman; Starring Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt and Sonakshi Sinha; Song composed by Pritam Chakraborty; Lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya."

Earlier this year, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences shared a video from the 2015 epic historical romance, Bajirao Mastani on their Instagram handle. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film boasted a stellar cast including Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra in leading roles. Adapted from Nagnath S. Inamdar's Marathi novel Rau, Bajirao Mastani intricately woven the tale of Maratha Peshwa Bajirao I (1700–1740) and his second wife, Mastani. The shared clip featured Deepika Padukone gracefully dancing to the enchanting tune of Deewani Mastani from the film. The caption accompanying the post by the Academy Awards, colloquially known as the Oscars, read, "Deepika Padukone performing "Deewani Mastani" (sung by Shreya Ghoshal) from the movie Bajirao Mastani. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Starring Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra Jonas."

A week ago, Alia Bhatt attended the new Gucci Cruise 2025 fashion show by Sabato De Sarno. The event was held at the Tate Modern in London, where Gucci unveiled its latest collection. Dressed in a strapless bodycon midi dress, Alia Bhatt looked stunning as ever. Her sleek tied tresses perfectly complemented her dewy makeup. The star-studded evening was hosted by Gucci's creative director, Sabato De Sarno, who welcomed celebrities from across the world to the Tate Modern, rolling out the Rosso Ancora red carpet.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt made her Hollywood debut last year. She starred in Heart Of Stone alongside Gal Gadot. Additionally, she clinched the Best Actress accolade at the 69th National Film Awards in Delhi last year. Her upcoming projects include Jigra, co-starring Vedang Raina and Love & War.