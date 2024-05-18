Anushka Sharma And Smriti Mandhana's Pic Breaks The Internet. Like Literally

The image was shared on X. (courtesy: ImTanujSingh)

How to break the Internet? Take a cue from Anushka Sharma and Smriti Mandhana. The two biggest cheerleaders of RCB were spotted together at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday night. Not only did they watch the match together but they also posed for a picture that broke the Internet (quite literally). In the viral picture, Anushka Sharma is seen wearing a black dress. Smriti Mandhana, on the other hand, is seen sporting the RCB jersey. For the unversed, Smriti Mandhana is the captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Women's Premiere League. As soon as the picture went viral on X (formerly Twitter), fans flooded the comment section.

A fan wrote, "Smriti mandhana and Anushka Sharma, our queens."

Smirti mandhana and Anushka Sharma, our queens pic.twitter.com/K4ZLTgaqGd — Yashvi (@BreatheKohli) May 18, 2024

Another wrote, "Too much charm in the frame!"

too much charm in the frame! — #BanRain (@lethebatxpeak) May 18, 2024

While a fan wrote, "Queen of Cricket & Queen of Virat," another one commented, "Perfect crossover."

Queen of Cricket & Queen of Virat — Ron (@xonidev) May 18, 2024

Yet another fan wrote, "Queen of cricket and queen of Bollywood in one frame."

Anushka often shows up to watch Virat's matches, whether it's for Team India or his IPL team, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and today was no exception. On Saturday, Anushka Sharma was spotted in the stands once again. The actress was there to support Virat Kohli and his team Royal Challengers Bangalore as they were pitted against Chennai Super Kings. Several photos and videos from the match have been doing the rounds on social media. In one of the videos, Anushka Sharma is seen cheering for Virat as he smashes boundaries and sixes. Take a look at the video.

anushka sharma is looking so gorgeous omg pic.twitter.com/yVBPZVb3Em — ً (@nushloml) May 18, 2024

Earlier this month, Virat Kohli hosted a lavish birthday party for his actor-wife Anushka Sharma. Several unseen photos and videos from Anushka's 36th birthday have been doing the rounds on social media. The soirée was a dreamy pink affair. Among the myriads of beautiful elements were the pink-themed table arrangements, adorned with an array of delicate props and embellishments. From fairy lights to pearl-adorned plates, candles, and photo frames with floral imprints, every detail spoke of sophistication and finesse.

For the unversed, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma got married on December 11, 2017. They are parents to two children - Vamika and Akaay.