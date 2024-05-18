IPL 2024: Anushka Sharma's Viral-Worthy Reaction After Virat Kohli Smashes Sixes

Anushka Sharma pictured at the stadium. (courtesy: nushloml)

Anushka Sharma and her cricketer-husband Virat Kohli have always shown why they're a great team. The couple are always there for each other. Anushka often shows up to watch Virat's matches, whether it's for Team India or his IPL team, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and today was no exception. On Saturday, Anushka Sharma was spotted in the stands once again. The actress was there to support Virat Kohli and his team Royal Challengers Bangalore as they were pitted against Chennai Super Kings. Several photos and videos from the match have been doing the rounds on social media. In one of the videos, Anushka Sharma is seen cheering for Virat as he smashes boundaries and sixes. Take a look at the video.

anushka sharma is looking so gorgeous omg pic.twitter.com/yVBPZVb3Em — ً (@nushloml) May 18, 2024

Earlier this month, Virat Kohli hosted a lavish birthday party for his actor-wife Anushka Sharma. Several unseen photos and videos from Anushka's 36th birthday have been doing the rounds on social media. The soirée was a dreamy pink affair. Among the myriads of beautiful elements were the pink-themed table arrangements, adorned with an array of delicate props and embellishments. From fairy lights to pearl-adorned plates, candles, and photo frames with floral imprints, every detail spoke of sophistication and finesse.

The highlight of the evening was the personalised touch evident in every aspect of the decor. Place cards featuring the names of Virat, Anushka and the guests were kept on the table. Not to be outdone, the birthday dinner hosted by Virat Kohli was a culinary delight, with the dining table adorned with exquisite white tulip flowers, beaded mats, candles, and oversized wine glasses.

For her birthday, Anushka Sharma looked stunning in a purple-hued satin shirt adorned with pearls, paired with jeans. She completed her look with soft makeup, open hair, and a black handbag. Virat Kohli, on the other hand, looked handsome in an all-black ensemble.

For the unversed, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma got married on December 11, 2017. They are parents to two children - Vamika and Akaay.