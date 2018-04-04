What Are Deepika Padukone And 'New Director' Karan Johar Up To?

Deepika Padukone and Karan Johar are up to something. Well, they're filming an advertisement, the details of which are still not disclosed. Punit Malhotra introduced the "new director" of Dhama 2.0 - Karan Johar - along with Deepika Padukone in an Instagram post. "Launched a new director at Dharma 2.0 today... our very own Karan Johar. Thank you, Deepika Padukone for a super fun shoot." Dhama 2.0 is a branch of Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, which primarily makes advertisements. Apparently, Karan Johar is directing his first ad under Dharma 2.0 and that too with Deepika. Karan also instagrammed a picture from the shoot with Deepika, which he captioned: "Left profilers."
Deepika Padukone has starred in Dharma Productions' Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani while she has appeared on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan several times. This advertisement will be the first time Karan will direct Deepika and who knows, it may soon translate into a bigger venture, like a film. *fingers crossed*
Karan Johar is also a busy man with several projects in the pipeline. He is producing Janhvi Kapoor's Sairat, Sara Ali Khan and Ranveer Singh's Simmba, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's Brahmastra. He is also directing a short story for Netflix's Lust Stories.