Boney Kapoor Shares Glimpse Of Sridevi's Madame Tussauds Wax Statue A Day Before Reveal

A file photograph of Sridevi. (Image courtesy: sridevi.kapoor)

Highlights "Sridevi lives forever," tweeted Boney Kapoor "Eagerly waiting to watch the unveiling of her figure," he added Sridevi died in February 2018

#SrideviLivesForever has trended all day on Twitter and the reason for it - The late actress' wax statue will be unveiled on Wednesday. Film producer Boney Kapoor, who was married to Sridevi, shared glimpses of her wax statue on his Twitter profile. Sharing the video on his Twitter profile, Boney Kapoor wrote: "Sridevi lives forever in not just our hearts but also in the hearts of millions of her fans. Eagerly waiting to watch the unveiling of her figure at Madam Tussauds, Singapore on September 4, 2019." He accompanied the post with the hashtag "#SrideviLivesForever."

Take a look at Boney Kapoor's post here:

Sridevi lives forever in not just our hearts but also in the hearts of millions of her fans. Eagerly waiting to watch the unveiling of her figure at Madam Tussauds, Singapore on September 4, 2019. #SrideviLivesForeverpic.twitter.com/AxxHUgYnzt — Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) September 3, 2019

On Sridevi's birth anniversary this year, Madame Tussauds Singapore announced the news of Sridevi's wax figurine along with a few picture of it. "As a tribute to Bollywood icon, we are pleased to announce that we will be launching her wax figure in early September this year! Her figure is one of its kind in the world, and it's an exclusive addition to Madame Tussauds Singapore," read the tweet.

This is the post we are talking about:

Happy birthday @SrideviBKapoor



As a tribute to Bollywood icon, we are pleased to announce that we will be launching her wax figure in early September this year! Her figure is one of its kind in the world, and it's an exclusive addition to Madame Tussauds Singapore!#Sridevipic.twitter.com/i7gN3vvGGZ — Madame Tussauds Singapore (@MTsSingapore) August 13, 2019

Sridevi's wax figurine will be unveiled by her actress-daughter Janhvi Kapoor in Singapore. Earlier, Boney Kapoor had said that he was touched and tweeted,"I am touched that Madame Tussauds is honouring my wife, Sridevi Kapoor, and her work by having her figure immortalised. I, along with my family will be a part of the occasion when the figure is unveiled in Madame Tussauds Singapore at the Ultimate Film Star Experience. We hope this exhibit can be a place for everybody to continue paying their tributes to her."

I am very touched @MTsSingapore is honoring @sridevibkapoor & her work by having her wax figure immortalised. I along my family will be part of the ocassion at the unveiling in Madame Tussauds Singapore at Ultimate Film Star Experience next month.#SrideviMTSG#MadameTussaudsSG — Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) August 13, 2019

Sridevi, who is often addressed as Bollywood's 'first female superstar,' acted in 300 films in a career spanning over 5 decades. Her last film was MOM, which was also produced by Boney Kapoor, for which he was posthumously awarded the National Film Award for the Best Actress in 2018. Sridevi died in Dubai in 2018, where she attended a family wedding.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.