Kajal Aggarwal's Smile Lights Up This Pic With Fiance Gautam Kitchlu

Actress Kajal Aggarwal made the wedding announcement on Tuesday, following which she was showered with congratulatory messages from her friends and family members on social media. One such message arrived from Gautam Kitchlu's sister Gauri Kitchlu Nayar, which had a photo of the soon-to-be wed couple attached. In the photo, Kajal Aggarwal can be seen posing with Gautam Kitchlu and his sister Gauri, who is sandwiched between the two. "Congratulations and all my love," said the message, to which Kajal replied with these words: "Thank you my adorable sister." Here's the photo of Kajal Aggarwal and fiancé Gautam Kitchlu we are talking about.

The Singham actress trended a great deal over the weekend for reports about an impending wedding. She confirmed the news with a statement released on Tuesday, revealing her wedding date, and saying: "We are thrilled". "It gives me immense joy to share that I am getting married to Gautam Kitchlu, on October 30, 2020, in Mumbai, in a small, private ceremony surrounded by our immediate families. The pandemic has certainly shed a sobering light on our joy but we are thrilled to start our lives together and know that all of you will be cheering us on in spirit," read a part of Kajal Aggarwal's statement.

Thanking her fans and followers for showering her with love and adulation, Kajal said that she will continue to enthral cine-goers with her performances: "I thank you all for all the love you have showered upon me over the years and we seek your blessings as we embark upon this incredible new journey. I will still continue doing what I cherish most - entertaining my audience - now, with a whole new purpose and meaning. The you for unending support."

Kajal Aggarwal, who primarily stars in Tamil and Telugu movies, has featured in Bollywood films such as Singham and Special 26. Gautam Kitchlu is the founder of home interior design label Discern Living.