Bride-To-Be Kajal Aggarwal In Some Happy Pics With Sister Nisha

The reason behind the ear-to-ear grin in Kajal Aggarwal's pictures posted by her sister Nisha Aggarwal isn't hard to guess. The Singham actress, who announced her wedding date to Gautam Kitchlu on Tuesday morning, featured in her sister's latest album posted on Instagram. Kajal, who is getting married to entrepreneur Gautam Kitchlu on October 30 in Mumbai, can be seen dressed in a classic LBD in the pictures. She can be seen wearing a sash that reads: "Bride-to-be." Kajal and Nisha accentuated their looks with head gears of sorts. Kajal's sister Nisha, who is also an actress, simply added heart emojis to the pictures. No captions needed.

On Tuesday morning, Kajal shared a statement, an excerpt from which read, "It gives me immense joy to share that I am getting married to Gautam Kitchlu, on October 30, 2020 in Mumbai, in a small, private ceremony surrounded by our immediate families."

The actress thanked her fans and well-wishers for their "unending support" and she added in her statement, "This pandemic has certainly shed a sobering light on our joy, but we are thrilled to start our lives together and know that all of you will be cheering us on in spirit. I thank you for all the love you have showered upon me over the years and we seek your blessings as we embark upon this incredible new journey. I will still continue doing what I cherish the most - entertaining my audience - now, with a whole new purpose and meaning. Thank you for your unending support."

Kajal Aggarwal, who made her made her Bollywood debut with Kyun! Ho Gaya Na, is best-known for her performances in films such as Singham, co-starring Ajay Devgn, Special 26, opposite Akshay Kumar and Do Lafzon Ki Kahani. She also has many Tamil and Telugu films to her credit. Her impressive line-up of films includes Mumbai Saga, Acharya, Mosagallu,Hey Sinamika, Paris Paris and Kamal Haasan's Indian 2.