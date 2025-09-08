Kajal Aggarwal Reacts To Fake Accident Reports: "I Am Perfectly Fine And Safe"

Kajal Aggarwal has reassured her fans about her well-being after false reports of a road accident left social media abuzz. The actress clarified that she is in good health and urged everyone not to fall for baseless speculation.

What's Happening

In recent days, unverified posts on social media suggested that Kajal Aggarwal had been involved in a serious road accident and suffered major injuries. The claims sparked widespread concern among her admirers, with many expressing their prayers and support online.

Addressing the situation through her Instagram Stories, the actress firmly denied the rumours. Calling the news "baseless," she wrote, "I've come across some baseless news claiming I was in an accident (and no longer around!) and honestly, it's quite amusing because it's absolutely untrue".

She went on to add, "By the grace of God, I want to assure you all that I am perfectly fine, safe, and doing very well. I kindly request you not to believe or spread such false news. Let's keep our focus on positivity and truth instead".

Background

Kajal Aggarwal was last seen in Sikandar, starring Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna, Prateik Babbar, and Sanjay Kapoor, among others. She also made a special appearance in Kannappa.

The actress has an exciting lineup of projects ahead, including Kamal Haasan's Indian 3. Her most anticipated role, however, will be in Nitesh Tiwari's two-part epic Ramayana. Kajal Aggarwal will reportedly portray Mandodari, the wife of Ravana, opposite Yash, who plays Ravana. The film also stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram and Sai Pallavi as Sita, with the first installment expected to release during Diwali 2026.

ALSO READ: Kajal Aggarwal To Play Mandodari In Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana: Report