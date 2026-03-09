Saif Ali Khan On Pay Gap In Bollywood: 'It's Not Like Just Because You Are A Certain Gender You Deserve More'

Conversations around gender-based pay disparity in the film industry have resurfaced time and again, with actors often weighing in on what drives remuneration in Bollywood. Adding his perspective, Saif Ali Khan recently addressed the issue while appearing on a podcast hosted by his sister Soha Ali Khan on her YouTube channel. Actor Kunal Kemmu also joined the discussion, where both spoke about how pay scales are shaped in the industry.

What Saif And Kunal Said

Saif and Kunal noted that an actor's fee is largely influenced by box office performance and audience demand rather than gender.

During the conversation, Saif said that actors at the same level in the industry should receive equal pay. He also pointed out that the current payment structure is mostly determined by an actor's box office pull and their ability to attract viewers to cinemas.

He said, "If the actors are of equal stature, they should be paid the same amount. But I also feel the economics work in a certain way. If you are putting people in seats in the theatre, you get paid accordingly. Everyone understands that relationship."

He added that the system is not built to favour any gender but instead reflects an actor's market strength and their ability to bring audiences to the box office.

He added, "It's not like just because you are a certain gender, you deserve to be paid more or less. It's actually a very balanced economic system where people are clear that this person is a superstar because they are filling theatres. They know their worth, charge that price, and get paid."

Kunal then explained the "maths" behind how remunerations are calculated, saying that distributors often estimate a film's recovery based on the star power attached to it.

He said, "There is a maths to it. This is the mathematical part, not whether a film will work or not - that's a different thing. Earlier, distributors knew that if I have this actor, I can sell a territory for a certain amount of money, and that becomes part of the recovery."

On the work front, Saif will next be seen in Priyadarshan's Haiwaan alongside Akshay Kumar.



