Inside Kajal Aggarwal And Fiance Gautam Kitchlu's Pre-Wedding Festivities

Highlights "Happy Dussehra from us to you," wrote Kajal Aggarwal

She shared a few photos from the festivities

They have set their wedding date on October 30

Soon-to-be married couple Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu, who are busy setting up their new house, celebrated Dussehra together, which coincided with some "pre-wedding festivities." While Kajal Aggarwal shared glimpses from her Dussehra diary, her fiance Gautam Kitchlu posted a photo of champagne glasses and wrote: "Pre-wedding festivities." Meanwhile on her Instagram, the 35-year-old actress wished her fans and followers with this message: "Happy Dussehra from us to you." Kajal and Gautam, smiling ear-to-ear in these Dussehra photos, is the most adorable thing you'll see today. For Dussehra night, the bride-to-be was stunning in blue sharara set while Gautam complemented her in black. Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu have set their wedding date on October 30.

Here's what Gautam Kitchlu and Kajal Aggarwal's Sunday looked like:

Kajal Aggarwal's sister Nisha also shared a bunch of photos from the festivities, also featuring their mother.

Earlier this month, Kajal Aggarwal made the wedding announcement with this statement: "It gives me immense joy to share that I am getting married to Gautam Kitchlu, on October 30, 2020 in Mumbai, in a small, private ceremony surrounded by our immediate families. This pandemic has certainly shed a sobering light on our joy, but we are thrilled to start our lives together and know that all of you will be cheering us on in spirit."

Kajal Aggarwal, who primarily stars in Tamil and Telugu movies, has featured in Bollywood films such as Singham and Special 26. Gautam Kitchlu is the founder of home interior design label Discern Living.