Kajal Aggarwal Is In 'Mommy Training' Looking Like This. See Baby Shower Pics

"Learning about strengths you didn't know," wrote Kajal

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu got married on October 30, 2020

Kajal Aggarwal, who announced her pregnancy last month, on Thursday, shared a series of new pictures from her baby shower. In the photographs, Kajal can be seen dressed in a red silk saree. She accessorized her look along with gold jewellery. Sharing the post, Kajal wrote that she is on "Mommy training." In one of the pics, Kajal can be seen showing off her baby bump. "Mommy training: Learning about strengths you didn't know you had and dealing with fears you never knew existed!," wrote Kajal in her caption. Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu got married on October 30, 2020, in an intimate ceremony after dating for several years. Kajal made her debut with the film Kyun! Ho Gaya Na... in 2004. Her first Telugu film was released in 2007 tilted Lakshmi Kalyanam.

On Monday, Kajal Aggarwal shared a mushy post on her Instagram handle. The pictures were from Kajal Aggarwal's baby shower. In the pic, Kajal can be seen all smiles along with her husband Gautam Kitchlu as they pose for the camera."Godh bharai" Kajal captioned the post.

Here is a picture of Kajal along with her husband Gautam Kitchlu. Sharing the post, Kajal wrote: "So, I close my eyes to old ends. Open my eyes to new beginnings! Happy new year fam, Immensely grateful for 2021 Look forward to entering 22 with wisdom, kindness and love in our hearts :)"

On the work front, Kajal Aggarwal will be next seen in Hey Sinamika. The film is a romantic-comedy film, written by Madhan Karky and directed by Brinda. The film stars Dulquer Salmaan and Aditi Rao Hydari. Hey Sinamika will release in theatres tomorrow.