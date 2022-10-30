Kajal Aggarwal's Anniversary Wish For Husband Gautam Kitchlu Comes With A Priceless Postcard

Kajol Aggarwal shared this picture. (courtesy: kajalaggarwalofficial)

Kajal Aggarwal has shared a heartwarming wedding anniversary note for her husband Gautam Kitchlu. The couple have completed two years of marriage. To mark the special day, Kajal has picked an adorable picture of the couple and wrote, “Happy 2 years around the Sun together husband, looking forward to so much more with you! I love you, my constant, Gautam Kitchlu”.She has also added a red heart emoji to her post. Fans have flooded the comments section by dropping cute anniversary wishes for the couple.

Gautam Kitchlu too came up with an oh-so-cute pic to mark their 2nd wedding anniversary. Here, Gautam is holding their son Neil Kitchlu as Kajal Aggarwal plants a kiss on his cheek. For the side note, Gautam wrote, “2 years” and added a biceps emoji.

Kajol Aggarwal's sister, actress Nisha Aggarwal shared a stunning picture of the couple on Instagram Stories and wrote, “Happy Anniversary Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu. Wishing you an eternity of the strongest bond, togetherness and love.”

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu welcomed Neil in April this year. On his 6-month birthday, Kajal dropped a candid moment featuring her little munchkin along with a long. The actress said that she can't believe how fast time has gone by. “I can't believe how fast the past 6 months have gone by or the profound change that has taken place in my life. I've gone from a scared young woman holding a wriggling mass on her chest and wondering how she was going to care for it to now fulfilling mommy duties and learning as I go along. Of course, balancing full-time work and ensuring I never compromise on my time, attention, love, and nurturing care for you- is extremely challenging, I wouldn't want it any other way and I never imagined enjoying, so much, these fleeting moments of Babydom,” an expert of her note read.

Kajal Aggarwal will next feature in Kamal Haasan's Indian 2.