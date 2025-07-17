Salman Khan Wears A Blue Sapphire Ring To Mumbai Event, Astrologer Reveals 3 Reasons Why

Bollywood star Salman Khan's latest pictures in which he was photographed wearing a blue sapphire ring at the launch event of season two of the Indian Supercross Racing League on Wednesday has caught the attention of a section of social media users and astrology aficionados.

The actor, who starts shooting for his next film Battle of Galwan in the next 10 days or so in the freezing temperatures of Leh-Ladakh, is already a style icon courtesy his signature turquoise bracelet. Many bhai fans wear similar real/fake bracelets as a badge of honour.

And since the Internet is curious about this gemstone, here's a deep dive into why Salman Khan was wearing this blue sapphire ring at yesterday's event.

What The Blue Sapphire Is Used For

According to Gurugram-based astrologer Sidhharrth S Kumaar, blue sapphire is a stone which is primarily ruled by Saturn, which is a planet of gain.

"Saturn just turned retrograde on July 13, 2025. This can be linked to the retrograde of Saturn, which will be in this phase until November. This is something which is known to give very immediate gains, gains in the terms of financial growth, specifically gains related to business where the person is planning expansion," Kumaar told NDTV.

Why Salman Khan Wore The Blue Sapphire Ring

Kumaar said there could be three reasons why the Bollywood star, who will turn 60 in December, may have worn the blue sapphire ring.

"With Salman Khan in the picture, firstly, he already has a business interest, so it could be that aspect as well," he said.

Salman Khan's security was heightened, following the murder of his friend and NCP leader Baba Siddiqui in 2024. The Sikandar star hasn't had a great year so far, both personally and professionally. He has received continuous death threats from the Bishnoi gang and saw a shooting near his Mumbai apartment.

On Eid in April, the actor greeted fans from behind a newly-installed bulletproof glass wall due to security concerns. He has been provided 'Y-plus' security cover by the Mumbai Police. In May, in separate incidents, a man and a woman were arrested by the Mumbai Police for allegedly attempting to enter Salman Khan's residence.

According to Kumaar, blue sapphire is a stone which also helps protect the person from any evil eye or any form of accident with Saturn in retrograde at this point of time.

"Salman Khan is wearing this ring as a precaution. He was born on December 27, 1965. So, currently his 59th year is running. That can be another aspect to wear the blue sapphire -- to avoid any misfortunes or accidents," he added.

The astrologer said, thirdly, it could be because Salman Khan is currently going through a bad patch both personally and professionally, but "more on the professional side".

"This is something I refer to as a midlife crisis. Blue sapphire is a stone which helps the person reclaim the height that the person was. This is more about bringing a new focus to the career and rejuvenating the career path."

When a planet goes retrograde, it means it is closer to the earth and has the potential to have a quicker impact on the person, the astrologer explained.

"This is the time where the person wearing the blue sapphire ring will be able to reap the benefits of his or her own deeds. Secondly, Saturn is known to be a planet of justice and this planet of justice is in the sign of Jupiter, which is by default a sign of justice. It enhances the karmic breakdown."

The Shape of The Blue Sapphire

The rectangle shape of the blue sapphire stone worn by Salman Khan also holds significance, said Kumaar.

"The rectangle is a shape which is specifically used more for protection, the career fate and re-establishing public perception. This same shape is also worn by Amitabh Bachchan.

"The stone is usually worn in the middle finger, as that finger is ruled by Saturn, and generally in the right hand when you want to direct the universe to give more protection to you. Right hand represents the logic reasoning, and the action part of the brain is the left part of the brain. It is more about aligning with the solar energies, aligning with the current pattern," he added.

Salman Khan's Signature Turquoise Bracelet With The Blue Sapphire Ring

The astrologer said both the gemstones are used to provide protection to the wearer.

"Turquoise and blue sapphire offer complementary support. While turquoise is more about protection from black magic, evil eye and emotional cleansing, blue sapphire is worn to avert physical danger."

This is not the first time Salman Khan has been spotted wearing the blue sapphire ring. The actor last wore the same ring in public at the 2023 IIFA press conference.