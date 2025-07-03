Navy Invites JEE (Main) Qualifiers For Officer Roles After BTech Course

The Indian Navy has invited applications from unmarried men and women for Permanent Commission (PC) officers in Executive and Technical branches under the 10+2 (B Tech) Cadet Entry Scheme. Selected candidates will undergo a four-year BTech course at the Indian Naval Academy (INA), Ezhimala, Kerala, after which they will be commissioned as officers.

Vacancies and Eligibility



A total of 44 vacancies have been announced for this entry, including a maximum of six vacancies for women candidates. Applicants must be born between July 2, 2006, and January 1, 2009 (both dates inclusive). Branch allocation between Executive and Technical (Engineering & Electrical) disciplines will be decided at INA.

Educational and Exam Requirements



Candidates must have passed the Senior Secondary Examination (10+2 pattern) or an equivalent exam from a recognised board with a minimum of 70% aggregate marks in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics (PCM), and at least 50% marks in English (in either Class 10 or 12).

Only those who have appeared for JEE (Main) 2025 for B.E./B.Tech are eligible to apply. Shortlisting for the Service Selection Board (SSB) interview will be based on the JEE Main 2025 All India Common Rank List (CRL) released by NTA.

Selection Process

Shortlisted candidates will be notified via email and SMS for SSB interviews, scheduled from September 2025 at SSB centres in Bangalore, Bhopal, Kolkata, and Visakhapatnam. The final merit list will be prepared based on SSB scores, and only medically fit candidates will be considered for appointment, subject to verification processes and availability of vacancies.

Training and Benefits



Selected candidates will join INA as cadets and pursue a four-year BTech degree in Applied Electronics & Communication Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, or Electronics & Communication Engineering. The degree will be awarded by Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). The Indian Navy will bear the entire cost of training, including study material, clothing, and food.

Application Process



Eligible candidates must register and submit their applications online at the official website. It is advised to keep relevant documents-including 10th and 12th marksheets, JEE (Main) 2025 scorecard, and a recent passport-size photograph-ready in scanned format for upload.

Only one application per candidate is permitted. Once submitted, no changes will be entertained. Candidates must remain unmarried throughout the training period. Any violation of this condition will result in discharge and reimbursement of training expenses.