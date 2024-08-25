Indian Navy Recruitment 2024: Exam Schedule For Recruitment To 741 Posts Out, Details Here

Indian Navy Recruitment 2024: The exam schedule for the Indian Navy recruitment exam has been announced. Eligible candidates can check the exam schedule by visiting the official website. The exam will be conducted from September 10 to 14 in a computer-based test (CBT) mode. Admit cards will be released soon. Candidates must carry their valid admit cards to the exam centre, as they contain crucial details. Those without admit cards will not be allowed to take the exam. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 741 vacant posts.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for the latest updates and detailed information about the recruitment process.

Indian Navy INCET Recruitment 2024: Posts

Chargeman (various disciplines): 29

Scientific Assistant: 4

Draughtsman (Construction): 2

Multi-Tasking Staff: 16

Fireman: 444

Tradesman Mate: 161

Pest Control Worker: 18

Fire Engine Driver: 58

Cook: 9

Age Limit

Chargeman (Mechanic) and Scientific Assistant: 18-30 years

Fireman and Fire Engine Driver: 18-27 years

Other Posts: 18-25 years

Reservation Policy

Reservations for SC, ST, OBC, and EWS categories will be made according to existing Government Orders. Vacancies reserved for these categories will be filled separately from among eligible SC, ST, OBC, and EWS candidates who have lower merit than the last candidate on the merit list of the unreserved category but are otherwise suitable for appointment or have used age relaxation for SC, ST, or OBC categories. Reservations for PwBDs (Persons with Benchmark Disabilities) and ESM (Ex-Servicemen) are considered horizontal reservations, which intersect with vertical reservations (SC, ST, OBC, EWS), also known as inter-locking reservations. Candidates selected under PwBDs and ESM quotas will be categorised as UR, SC, ST, OBC, or EWS, as applicable.