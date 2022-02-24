Kajal Aggarwal's Sister Nisha Is 'Having Another Baby' - But There's A Twist

Kajal Aggarwal and Nisha Aggarwal (Courtesy: nishaaggarwal)

Kajal Aggarwal's sister Nisha is having a baby. But wait. Before you wish her, check Nisha Aggarwal's social media post first. Nisha shared a photo with Kajal from her baby shower and announced that she is having another baby, who is in the womb she is touching. In the photo, Nisha is embracing Kajal Aggarwal's baby bump. Sharing the photo, Nisha wrote, "Yes! it's officially official.. I'm having another baby, right here in this womb I'm touching. My baby no 2 is on it's way! I can't wait to meet you little love #excitedmasitobe @kajalaggarwalofficial @kitchlug I wish you'll good health and good strength forever! Wishing you both the bestest as you'll take on new roles and begin this beautiful journey of parenting."

Kajal Aggarwal replied to Nisha and commented, "I love you so much! baby can't wait to be in your arms dearest masi." Kajal and her husband Gautam Kitchlu are expecting their first child.

Check out Nisha Aggarwal's post for sister Kajal Aggarwal:

A few days back, Kajal Aggarwal had shared a photo from her baby shower. In the photo, she was posing with her husband Gautam Kitchlu and they both looked lovely. Kajal had captioned the photo as "गोदभराई," (Baby shower). For the baby shower, Kajal was dressed in a red saree.

Check out the photo below:

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu dated each other for close to eight years before getting married in October 2020. It was in January when Kajal had shared a photo, in which, she was showing her baby bump and announced that they are expecting their first child. She had captioned the photo as "So, I close my eyes to old ends. Open my eyes to new beginnings! Happy new year fam. Immensely grateful for 2021 Look forward to entering 22 with wisdom, kindness and love in our hearts :)"

On the work front, Kajal Aggarwal will next be seen in Hey Sinamika, co-starring Dulquer Salmaan, and Aditi Rao Hydari. The film will release on February 25.