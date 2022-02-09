Mom-To-Be Kajal Aggarwal Reveals She Receives 'Body-Shaming Messages And Memes'

Kajal Aggarwal shows baby bump ( Courtesy: kajalaggarwalofficial)

On Wednesday, pregnant Kajal Aggarwal wrote a note reacting to people body-shaming her online. Kajal shared her new photos and revealed that she gets body-shaming messages and memes. She started her note by writing, "I've been dealing with the most amazing new developments in my life, my body, my home and most importantly my work place. Additionally, certain comments/ body shaming messages/ memes don't really help :) let's learn to be kind and if that's too hard, maybe, just live and let live!" She then shared her thoughts on those who are going through similar situations and added, "Here are a few of my thoughts for all those who are going through similar life situations and need to read this and most definitely the self-absorbed morons who just don't seem to understand. During pregnancy, our bodies go through several changes, including weight gain!! Hormonal changes cause our stomach and breasts to get larger as the baby grows and our body prepares for nursing. Some might develop stretch marks where our body gets larger. Sometimes our skin will break out with acne. We may also be much more tired than usual and have mood swings more often. A negative mood may make us more likely to have unhealthy or negative thoughts about our bodies."

Kajal Aggarwal then added, "Also, after giving birth, we may take a while to get back to the way we were before, or may never completely return to the way we looked before pregnancy. And THATS OK." She stated that these changes are natural, and pregnant women "don't need to feel abnormal, don't need to fit in a box or a stereotype and don't need to be made uncomfortable or pressurised during the most beautiful, miraculous, and precious phase of life".

"We must remember that the whole process of birthing a little infant, is a celebration that we are privileged to experience. Below are some points that I regularly practice that help me cope with my undefined feelings. Hope this post helps those in this wonderful phase, along with me. Sending you all my love," concluded Kajal.

Kajal Aggarwal got married to businessman Gautam Kitchlu in October 2021. In January, the couple announced that they are expecting their first child.

On the work front, Kajal Aggarwal will next be seen in Acharya and Hey Sinamika. She has also wrapped up Tathagata Singha's Uma and apart from these films, Kajal Aggarwal also has Karungaapiyam and Ghosty.