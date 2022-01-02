Kajal Aggarwal And Husband Gautam Kitchlu Announce Their Pregnancy

Kajal Aggarwal posted this. (Image courtesy: kajalaggarwalofficial)

On Saturday, actress Kajal Aggarwal's husband Gautam Kitchlu, who is a businessman and entrepreneur shared a picture of his wife on his Instagram account. Kajal Aggarwal is expecting her first child with her husband Gautam Kitchlu. Gautam announced their pregnancy from his social media post where he dropped a hint. Sharing the post, Gautam wrote: "Here's looking at you 2022," along with a pregnant women emoji. In the photograph, the actress can be seen wearing a yellow top as she posed for the shutterbug. The couple got married on October 30, 2020, in an intimate ceremony.

On Saturday, Kajal shared a stunning picture with Gautam Kitchlu on Friday where she was seen showing off her baby bump on her In Instagram handle. She was seen dressed in a green gown and Gautam was dressed in semi-casual attire. Along with the picture, she wrote: "So, I close my eyes to old ends. Open my eyes to new beginnings! Happy new year fam, Immensely grateful for 2021 Look forward to entering 22 with wisdom, kindness and love in our hearts :)"

Recently, Kajal Aggarwal shared pictures on her Instagram celebrating her first anniversary with her husband Gautam Kitchlu, and wrote: "I love you even when you whisper in the middle of the night "are you awake? I need to show you this dog video" Happy 1st anniversary from the best thing that ever happened to YOU!," along with different emojis.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajal will be seen in the upcoming film Hey Sinamika, co-starring Dulquer Salmaan and Aditi Rao Hydari. The film is expected to release in theatres on February 25, 2022.