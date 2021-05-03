No Points For Guessing Who Kajal Aggarwal's 'Support System' Is

Kajal Aggarwal shared this photo. (Image courtesy: kajalaggarwalofficial/)

If there is one thing the pandemic has taught us, it is to cherish the time with our loved ones. The lockdown has allowed many of us to pause, take a momentary break and bask in the warmth of our family and friends. And South actress Kajal Aggarwal is not taking this experience and time for granted. In her latest Instagram post, she can be seen sharing a tender moment with her husband Gautam Kitchlu. She looks radiant as she hugs him in the snap. Kajal let the lovely image do all the talking and kept her caption simple with just the hashtag, #SupportSystem. In the selfie clicked by Gautam, we can see him wearing a black T-shirt and a matching cap. Kajal is seen in a casual off-shoulder dress and a no-makeup look. Also, don't miss that beautiful sunset over the sea, visible in the frame.

In addition to her family time, the actress' hobbies have also been keeping her busy these days. In one of her previous uploads, the 'Singham' actress gave us a look at her purple and pink knitting yarn. She also gave a glimpse of what she was working on, along with the purpose behind it.

In the description, the 35-year-old wrote, "While the situation is very grim, there is a general feeling of helplessness and anxiety around us. It is very important to focus and apply our minds to something, it can be anything- The idea is to feel purposeful/ creative and establish a sense of usefulness, productivity and achievement. I have taken up knitting very recently and it helps me relax, it helps with mental well-being. I believe the act of creating something for others is truly therapeutic."

Kajal has also turned to spirituality amid the pandemic. She shared some snippets of the interactive sessions from her show, "Simplifying Spirituality."

Workwise, the actress has several films lined up in the upcoming months. She will soon be seen with Dulquer Salmaan and Aditi Rao Hydari in 'Hey Sinamika'. Some of the other projects include 'Acharya', 'Ghosty' and 'Indian 2'. The actress married Gautam, an entrepreneur, in October 2020.