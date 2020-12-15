Chiranjeevi Welcomes Kajal Aggarwal And Gautam Kitchlu On Acharya Set. See Pics

A fan page shared this photo. (Image courtesy: TheKajalFC )

Kajal Aggarwal, more than a month after her wedding, joined team Acharya on Tuesday and guess who gave her a warm welcome? None other than superstar Chiranjeevi. The actress got married to Gautam Kitchlu in Mumbai on October 30. Gautam, who is the founder of home interior design label Discern Living, also accompanied the actress on Acharya set. Pictures of Kajal Aggarwal, her husband and Chiranjeevi from the sets of the film have been trending incessantly on social media. In the photos, Chiranjeevi can be seen giving the couple blessings and presenting bouquets to them. Kajal and Gautam also cut a cake on Acharya set. Director Koratala Siva was also there.

See trending pictures of Chiranjeevi, Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu here:

Kajal & Gautam Kitchlu Took Blessings from @KChiruTweets in the Sets of #Acharya As @MsKajalAggarwal Joined the Sets Today! Shooting Happening in Surroundings of Hyd @SivaKoratala@DOP_tirru#SureshSelvarajan & Anvesh Reddy were along with them in Sets @KonidelaPro@MatineeEnt. pic.twitter.com/oDgvcFVUZt — WORLDWIDE A C F (@WorldWideACF) December 15, 2020

It has been reported that Chiranjeevi will play a dual role in Acharya. However, neither the actor nor the makers have confirmed the news.

Chiranjeevi was supposed to start filming Acharya in November but before the shoot, he tested positive for COVID-19. In a post on social media, he wrote: "Took a test for COVID before resuming 'Acharya' shoot as a protocol and unfortunately tested positive. I am currently asymptomatic and quarantining myself at home. Request all those who met me in the last 5 few days to also undergo covid tests. Will update you on my recovery soon."

Earlier, Trisha was signed as the leading actress in Acharya. However, she opted out of the project in March due to creative differences, after which Kajal Aggarwal was cast opposite Chiranjeevi.

Chiranjeevi was last seen in the Telugu period drama Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, which was a box office hit.