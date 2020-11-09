Chiranjeevi Tests Positive For Coronavirus, Is Quarantined At Home

Chiranjeevi shared this image. (courtesy chiranjeevikonidela)

Highlights The actor is currently asymptomatic

Chiranjeevi was supposed to shoot for the film 'Acharya'

"Will update you on my recovery soon," he tweeted

Superstar Chiranjeevi has tested positive for coronavirus. The veteran actor announced in a tweet on Monday morning. He tweeted, "Took a test for COVID before resuming 'Acharya' shoot as a protocol and unfortunately tested positive." He added that he is "currently asymptomatic" and that he is quarantined at home. "I am currently asymptomatic and quarantining myself at home," he added. Chiranjeevi asked all the people who have come in his contact in the last few days to get themselves tested. "Request all those who met me in the last 5 few days to also undergo covid tests. Will update you on my recovery soon," he tweeted.

Read Chiranjeevi's tweet here:

Just a few days before announcing that he has contracted the virus, Chiranjeevi met Chief Minister of Telangana K Chandrashekar Rao. The picture from their meeting was widely circulated on social media. Both the CM as well as the actor were seen without masks in the picture.

So far, many member so the Indian film fraternity have tested positive for coronavirus. Amitabh Bachchan along with son Abhishek, daughter-in-law Aishwarya, and his 8-year-old granddaughter also had coronavirus. Other celebrities, who tested positive, include Genelia D'Souza, Malaiak Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Tamannaah. Other stars like Indira Varma, Kristofer Hivju, Olga Kurylenko, Rachel Matthews and Daniel Dae Kim tested positive for coronavirus earlier this year.

Chiranjeevi is one the most revered actors in Telugu cinema. He has also worked in Tamil, Hindi and Kannada films. Chiranjeevi, who debuted on the big screen in 1978, has acted in over 150 films. He has featured in several Telugu movies some of which are Swayam Krushi, Rudraveena, Indra and Aapathbandavudu.

He was last seen in the 2019 film Raa Narasimha Reddy, which also starred Amitabh Bachchan in a significant role. He will next be seen in Telugu film Acharya, directed by Koratala Siva. It will be the 152nd movie of his career.