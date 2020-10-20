Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, Mahesh Babu, Vijay Deverakonda And Other Stars Donate Funds For Rain-Hit Hyderabad

Chiranjeevi and Nagarjuna announced contributions to the relief fund (courtesy Instagram)

South actors such as Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, Jr NTR, Vijay Deverakonda and Mahesh Babu, have pledged contributions to the relief fund set up by Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for rain-hit Hyderabad. In a tweet on Tuesday, Chiranjeevi revealed he donated Rs 1 crore as contribution: "The unprecedented rains in Hyderabad have caused massive devastation, loss of lives and extreme hardship to thousands. My heart goes out to those affected by nature's fury. I'm humbly donating Rs 1 crore to CM Relief Fund. Also appeal to all who can to come forward and help the needy."

Nagarjuna pledged Rs 50 lakh as contribution: "Heavy rains and floods have devastated the life of people in Hyderabad. Appreciate the efforts of Telangana Govt in releasing Rs 550 crores for immediate relief. Standing by the cause, will contribute Rs 50 lakh to Telangana CM relief fund."

Actor Mahesh Babu said his donation of Rs 1 crore is to "stand by" Hyderabad during such difficult times: "Contributing Rs 1 crore towards the CM relief fund of Telangana. I urge all of you to come forward and donate towards the cause. Let's stand by our people during these difficult times. The devastation caused by the unprecedented rainfall in Telangana is far worse than we ever imagined. Appreciate the efforts of the Telangana government and the Disaster Response Force for doing their best to help the affected families."

Jr NTR pledged Rs 50 lakh as contribution to the Hyderabad relief fund and wrote: "Many lives in Hyderabad have been devastated by the rains and floods. I am contributing 50 Lakh Rupees to the Telangana CM Relief Fund towards the rehabilitation of our city. Let us all chip in and rebuild our Hyderabad."

Actor Vijay Deverakonda urged those in a position to donate, to contribute to the relief fund set up by the Telengana chief minister, just like he did: "It's been a hard year on all of us, but those of us who are doing decently well, let's pool in some money to help those who are not - Let's do it one more time for our own. Today I am donating Rs 10 lakh to the CMRF."

Last week, Hyderabad was washed away by one of the worst rains for a single day in October in over a century, with about 20 cm to 32 cm of rain being recorded in the Telengana capital and its surrounding areas. 70 people died in Telangana following two spells of heavy downpour in Hyderabad last week, said Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao.

The weather office has warned of heavy rain for the next few days. On October 19, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao announced Rs 10,000 as immediate relief to each flood-affected household in the city, an assistance of Rs 1 lakh each to totally damaged houses and Rs 50,000 to partially damaged ones.