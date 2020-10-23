For Baahubali Prabhas, Birthday Wishes From Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu, Anushka Shetty, Deepika Padukone, Rana Daggubati And Others

Chiranjeevi shared this photo. (Image courtesy: chiranjeevikonidela)

Birthday wishes are pouring in for actor Prabhas on social media since Friday morning. The actor turned 41 today. From Prabhas' friends to his co-stars and colleagues, members of film fraternity flooded Twitter and Instagram with heart-warming greetings on Friday. Superstar Chiranjeevi posted a himself and the birthday boy and wrote: "Here's wishing you a very happy birthday, my dear Prabhas! Many happy returns! May you have a wonderful year ahead with the exciting line up of films!" Mahesh Babu took a trip down memory lane and shared a throwback picture. "Happy birthday, Prabhas! Wishing you infinite success, happiness and peace always,' he wrote.

Prabhas' Baahubali co-star Rana Daggubati shared a picture collage and captioned it: "Happy happy brother! Wish you only the best." Prabhas and Rana Daggubati's Baahubali films (part 1 and 2) broke many records at the box office and emerged as hit films.

Anushka Shetty, who has worked with Prabhas in many films like Baahubali, Mirchi and Billa, shared the motion poster of his forthcoming film Radhe Shyam and wrote: "Happy pupsu ..totally love the feel and look of Radhe Shyam ....looking forward."

Deepika Padukone, who will co-star with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan in Nag Ashwin's forthcoming film, wrote: "Happy birthday, dearest Prabhas. Wishing you good health and happiness always. Hope you have a great year."

Filmmaker Sujeeth, who directed Prabhas in Saaho, shared a couple of his pictures and wished him like this: "Happy birthday, Prabhas Anna."

"Happy birthday, Prabhas. Stay blessed and have a fab one," tweeted actress Kajal Aggarwal while Rakul Preet Singh wrote: "Happy birthday, Prabhas. Wishing you a super-duper year... great health and lots of happiness, may your stardom keep growing infinitely."

Prabhas has a couple of films lined up - Radhe Shaym, Adipurush and a film with Nag Ashwin.