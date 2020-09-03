Adipurush: Saif Ali Khan To Play 'Intelligent Demon' Lankesh Opposite Prabhas

Saif Ali Khan pictured in Mumbai.

Highlights Adipurush will be directed by Om Raut

The film will mark Saif and Om Raut's second project together

Prabhas will play the protagonist in Adipurush

We all know that south star Prabhas will play the protagonist in director Om Raut's 3D action drama titled Adipurush but guess who will star as the villain in the film? None other than Saif Ali Khan. On Thursday, team Adipurush made the big announcement on social media and introduced Saif Ali Khan's character Lankesh as "the world's most intelligent demon." The film, which will star Prabhas as Adipurush, will mark Saif Ali Khan's second collaboration with Om Raut - the duo have previously worked together in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, which also featured Saif as the antagonist. Sharing a poster, Prabhas announced the news like this: "7000 years ago existed the world's most intelligent demon! #Adipurush #SaifAliKhan."

Saif Ali Khan's wife Kareena Kapoor's excitement also spilled onto Instagram. "Presenting the most handsome devil in history... my man, Saif Ali Khan," wrote the actress while sharing a logo poster of the film.

Adipurush, which will "celebrate the victory of good over evil," will be co-produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Om Raut. It will mark Prabhas' first project with Om Raut and third with Bhushan Kumar. Earlier, talking about the film, Prabhas said in a statement: "Every role and every character comes with its own challenges but portraying a character like this comes with tremendous responsibility and pride. I am very excited to portray this character of our epic, especially the way Om Raut has designed it. I am sure the youth of our country will shower all their love on our film."

The makers of Adipurush announced the film last month by sharing a poster and a title announcement video. Check them out here:

Adipurush will be shot in Hindi and Telugu. It will be dubbed in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and several other languages. The shooting for the film is expected to start next year.