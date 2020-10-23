On Prabhas' Birthday, Feel The 'Beats Of Radhe Shyam'

Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in Radhe Shyam. (Image courtesy: YouTube)

Highlights Prabhas turned 41 on Friday

He shared the motion poster of his film on his birthday

"Welcoming you all to the romantic journey of #RadheShyam," he wrote

First, wishing you a very happy birthday, Prabhas! On his 41st birthday, the actor shared a present for his fans by unveiling the motion poster of his forthcoming film Radhe Shyam and it is everything we could have hoped for. The motion poster, titled the "beats of Radhe Shyam," also features the film's lead actress Pooja Hegde. It starts with glimpses of famous star-crossed lovers like Romeo-Juliet and Salim-Anarkali sitting in a train. After the animation sequences, the video shows Pooja Hegde and Prabhas romancing on the train. Sharing the motion poster, Prabhas wrote: "Welcoming you all to the romantic journey of #RadheShyam. #BeatsOfRadheShyam." The makers, while sharing the poster, defined the film's story like this: "Come, witness the magic as they redefine love and rewrite history with their eternal love story."

Feel the beats of Radhe Shyam here:

A couple of days ago, the makers unveiled Prabhas' first look as Vikramaditya from Radhe Shyam. The poster trended bis time on social media, all thanks to Prabhas' retro look. Check it out here:

On Pooja Hegde's birthday, her first look as Prerna from the film was also shared earlier this month.

Have you seen the first poster of Radhe Shyam yet? If not, take a look now:

Radhe Shyam will also feature Murli Sharma, Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarshi, Sasha Chettri, Kunaal Roy Kapur and Sathyan. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and produced by UV Creations, the film is expected to release next year. It will release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam.