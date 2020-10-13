On Pooja Hegde's Birthday, Her First Look From Prabhas' Radhe Shyam

Pooja Hegde in Radhe Shyam. (Image courtesy: uvcreationsofficial)

Happy birthday, Pooja Hegde! The actress turned 30 on Tuesday and on the special occasion, the makers of her forthcoming film Radhe Shyam, co-starring Prabhas, unveiled her first look from the movie. Radhe Shyam marks Pooja and Prabhas' first film together. In the brand new poster of the film, the actress can be seen sporting a retro look. She looks gorgeous in a green dress, which she paired with a printed long jacket and a head scarf, while travelling in a train. Pooja's character name in Radhe Shyam is Prerana. Directed by Telugu filmmaker Radha Krishna Kumar and produced by UV Creations, Radhe Shyam will release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam. Sharing Pooja Hegde's first look from the film, her co-star Prabhas wrote on Instagram: "Wishing our Prerana a very happy birthday!"

The first look of Radhe Shyam was revealed in July this year. "This is for you, my fans! Hope you like it," Prabhas wrote while sharing the poster. Pooja Hegde captioned the first look and title reveal poster like this: "Our beautiful film has a beautiful name...here's our much awaited first look."

Radhe Shyam, which will also feature Murli Sharma, Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarshi, Sasha Chettri, Kunaal Roy Kapur and Sathyan, is expected to release next year.

Pooja Hegde made her acting debut with a 2012 Tamil film Mugamoodi. She later joined Bollywood with Ashutosh Gowariker's Mohenjo Daro, in which she co-starred with Hrithik Roshan. She has also worked in films such as Duvvada Jagannadham, Housefull 4, Saakshyam, Maharshi and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, which released earlier this year.