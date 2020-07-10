Radhe Shyam First Look: Prabhas And Pooja Hegde Paint The Sky Red

Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in Radhe Shyam first look (courtesy actorprabhas)

Highlights Prabhas shared the first look posters of his new film 'Radhe Shyam'

"This is for you, my fans! Hope you like it," he captioned it

The film will release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam

The first look and the title reveal of Prabhas' new film Radhe Shyam sent the Internet into a tizzy on Friday. Prabhas co-stars with actress Pooja Hegde in Radhe Shyam and both the actors shared the first look posters of the film on Friday. "This is for you, my fans! Hope you like it," Prabhas wrote in an Instagram post while Pooja Hegde described Radhe Shyam as "Our beautiful film has a beautiful name... here's our much awaited first look." In the poster, first time co-stars Prabhas and Pooja Hegde feature in a loved-up moment against a dramatic backdrop of an orange sky and scarlet waters. Within minutes of the big reveal, the hashtag #Prabhas20FirstLook took a top spot on Twitter trends. Radhe Shyam marks Prabhas' 20th film.

Here's how Prabhas and Pooja Hegde painted the Internet red with their Radhe Shyam first look:

Directed by Telugu filmmaker Radha Krishna Kumar, Radhe Shyam will release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam. The film will be simultaneously shot in Telugu and Hindi and will be dubbed in Tamil and Malayalam. While the makers haven't announced a release date yet, trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted that Radhe Shyam is expected to release next year.

Radhe Shyam also stars names such as Murli Sharma, Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarshi, Sasha Chettri, Kunaal Roy Kapur and Sathyan. Radhe Shyam will also be one of actress Bhagyashree's comeback movies.

Prabhas is best known for his titular role in the Baahubali series of films, which redefined box office history. Prabhas' 2019 film Saaho, made in Telugu, also released in Hindi, marking his Bollywood debut of sorts but failed to make a mark at the box office. Pooja Hegde was last seen in Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Housefull 4 was her last Bollywood film.