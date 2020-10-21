Radhe Shyam: Presenting Prabhas' First Look From The Film Co-Starring Pooja Hegde

Prabhas in Radhe Shyam. (courtesy poojahegde)

Just a few days before Prabhas' birthday, the makers of Radhe Shyam shared the actor's first look from the film on social media on Wednesday. In the picture, Prabhas can be seen smiling as he sits on a green car. The actor's look in the poster is simple albeit stylish. He can be seen wearing a black pair of trousers along with a purple t-shirt and a blue shirt over it. He finished his look with a pair of black sunglasses. Extra points for the swag. The text on the film's poster reads, "Advanced birthday wishes, Vikramaditya (the name of Prabhas' character in the film)." Sharing the poster on social media, the film's lead actress Pooja Hegde wrote: "The big moment has arrived! Here's introducing Prabhas as Vikramaditya in the latest poster of Radhe Shyam!" She added the hashtags #RadheShyamSurprise and #HappyBirthdayPrabhas to the post.

Check out Prabhas' look here:

Ahead of the poster's release, Pooja shared a video on Twitter and she wrote: "Something exciting coming up tomorrow. Watch this space. #RadheShyamSurprise #DontKeepCalm."

Before Prabhas, Pooja Hegde's look from the film was unveiled on social media. On her 30th birthday, Prabhas shared his co-star's look from the film and he wrote: "Wishing our Prerana a very happy birthday."

Take a look at the post here:

The makers of the film shared the first ever poster from the film, featuring both the actors on social media. "Our beautiful film has a beautiful name...Here's our much awaited first look," Pooja Hegde wrote.

Radhe Shyam marks Pooja and Prabhas' first film together. The film also features Murli Sharma, Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarshi, Sasha Chettri, Kunaal Roy Kapur and Sathyan and it is expected to release next year. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and produced by UV Creations, Radhe Shyam will release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam.