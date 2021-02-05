Will The Real Kajal Aggarwal Please Stand Up? Gautam Kitchlu's Face Gives It Away

Kajal Aggarwal shared this throwback photo (courtesy kajalaggarwalofficial)

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu had a fairytale wedding in October last year, just days ahead of which, she introduced the love of her life on Instagram. Kajal Aggarwal remained extremely private about her love life ahead of her wedding announcement, hence, Gautam Kitchlu barely featured in any of her Instagram posts. But in her Flashback Friday post posted today, we got a glimpse of the couple's courtship days from last year. The photo is from when the actress' wax statue in Madame Tussauds Singapore was launched and Gautam Kitchlu made sure he got to meet his wife-to-be's wax double before the world saw it.

"Throwback to Madame Tussauds Singapore wax statue launch a year ago. Gautam Kitchlu got a private viewing before she was launched to the whole world. He flew in to Singapore for a couple of hours on the 4th, just so that he could be there for my big moment and had to reach Germany for his work commitment on the 5th morning. PS - who knew the pandemic would become such a life altering / threatening event back then! Time flies," read an excerpt from Kajal Aggarwal's throwback post.

She ended it on an ROFL note and added: "I love how he's got eyes only for me."

Last seen in Komali, Kajal Aggarwal has movies such as Mumbai Saga, Acharya, Mosagallu, Hey Sinamika, Paris Paris and Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 in her line-up. Gautam Kitchlu is the founder of home interior design label Discern Living.