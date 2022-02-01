Mom-To-Be Kajal Aggarwal, Clicked By Husband Gautam Kitchlu. Samantha Ruth Prabhu Is All Hearts

Kajal Aggarwal shared this photo (Courtesy: kajalaggarwalofficial)

Highlights Kajal Aggarwal has shared a lovely photo

Kajal's husband Gautam Kitchlu clicked her photo

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has shared an array of red heart emojis

Pregnant Kajal Aggarwal shared a lovely photo of herself and it was clicked by her husband Gautam Kitchlu. Kajal and Gautam are expecting their first child and her pregnancy glow is unmissable in the latest photo. Kajal Aggarwal is sitting comfortably on a sofa with a cup of tea/coffee in her hand. Dressed in a denim jacket, white t-shirt, leggings, and white sneakers, Kajal Aggarwal looks gorgeous. She also shows her new haircut in the photo. Sharing the picture, Kajal wrote, "Seasons change. As I do, too-And turn a new leaf...📸 @kitchlug," followed by a red heart emoji.

The photo is going viral on the internet and at present, it has more than three lakh likes. Samantha Ruth Prabhu also commented on Kajal Aggarwal's photo and left an array of red heart emojis.

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu got married in the presence of close friends and family in Mumbai in October 2020. They are now expecting their first child and Gautam Kitchlu had confirmed the news in one of his social media posts.

Kajal Aggarwal is the brand ambassador for a pregnancy test kit brand. Earlier this month, she had shared a video of her advertisement and had written, "I am so excited to meet my little one this year, I couldn't be happier." Samantha Ruth Prabhu had replied, "Awww cutie, look at you glowing... lots of love dear Kaj... so so excited for you."

On the work front, Kajal Aggarwal will next be seen in Chiranjeevi's Acharya and Dulquer Salmaan's Hey Sinamika. She also completed Tathagata Singha's Uma. Apart from these, Kajal also has Karungaapiyam and Ghosty.