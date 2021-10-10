Kajal Aggarwal, Who Had Cynophobia, And Gautam Kitchlu Introduce New Family Member - Pet Pooch Mia

Kajal Aggarwal shared this photo. (Image courtesy: kajalaggarwalofficial)

Actress Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu welcomed the newest member to their family recently - a fur baby named Mia. Sharing pictures of herself with her pet pooch, Kajal Aggarwal shared that she had has cynophobia - the fear of dogs - since childhood and that she "can't wait to see how this journey unfolds for" her. She wrote: "Introducing the newest addition to our family, little Mia ! Everyone who knows me, knows that I've had a phobia of dogs, from childhood. Gautam Kitchlu on the other hand has always been a dog lover, grown up with pets and understands the meaning of true compasssion so beautifully!" and added: "Life teaches us to be inclusive and spread love. Mia has brought with her so much more joy, cuddles, excitement (and lots of hard work!) in our life. I can't wait to see how this journey unfolds for us."

Gautam Kitchlu introduced their pet pooch with pictures of himself and Mia and wrote: "First child. Finally convinced Kajal Aggarwal. Welcome puppy Mia!"

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu recently made an appearance together at Lakme Fahion show in Mumbai. The actress walked the ramp for celebrated designer Anamika Khanna.

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu were friends for many years and later began dating each other. They got married in an intimate ceremony in October last year.

Kajal Aggarwal is known for her performances in films like Arya 2, Singham, Special 26, Khaidi No 150 and Magadheera. Her upcoming projects include Acharya, Mosagallu, Hey Sinamika, Paris Paris and Kamal Haasan's Indian 2.