How Kajal Aggarwal Made Husband Gautam Kitchlu's Birthday Special

On husband Gautam Kitchlu's birthday, actress Kajal Aggarwal picked a couple of adorable pictures of themselves and shared them on social media with loved-up captions. Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu got married in an intimate ceremony in October 2020. On her Instagram stories, Kajal posted a picture from what appears to be from Gautam Kitchlu's birthday celebrations and wrote: "Happy birthday, my Patchkins." In her next Insta story, the actress shared a photo of Gautam Kitchlu holding his birthday cake. Sharing another photo from her husband's birthday celebrations, Kajal just accompanied it with a 'Happy Birthday' icon.

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu were friends for many years and later began dating each other. Last year, talking to Vogue about how Gautam Kitchlu proposed to her, Kajal said: "Gautam is understated when it comes to romance. He's not the filmy sort, and I am grateful for it because I have enough of that in my films. So, it wasn't a proposal with all of the jazz, but it was an extremely heartfelt, emotional conversation between us. He was so authentic about his feelings and the way he expressed how he wanted to have a future with me; I couldn't be more sure about spending my life with him."

A few days ago, Kajal Aggarwal celebrated her first Teej. She shared this photo of herself:

And meanwhile, also take a look at Kajal Aggarwal's "husband appreciation post" for Gautam here:

Kajal Aggarwal is known for her performances in films like Arya 2, Singham, Special 26, Khaidi No 150 and Magadheera. Her upcoming projects include Acharya, Mosagallu, Hey Sinamika, Paris Paris and Kamal Haasan's Indian 2.