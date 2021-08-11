Inside Kajal Aggarwal's First Teej Celebrations. See Pics

Kajal Aggarwal shared this image. (courtesy kajalaggarwalofficial)

Highlights Kajal Aggarwal posted pictures with her family

She was dressed in her festive best

She got married on October 3, last year

Kajal Aggarwal, who got married last year, shared pictures from her first Teej celebrations on Wednesday. The Singham actress was dressed in her festive best for the monsoon festival. For the festive occasion, Kajal Aggarwal picked a printed green kurta from the shelves of Anita Dongre and she looked stunning as ever. She accessorised her look with statement jewelry and added a rose to her hair. She also shared pictures of her mehndi design in her post. In the pictures, she could be seen happily posing with her family members as well. She captioned the post: #firstteej #haryaliteej."

See the pictures from Kajal's Teej festivities here:

Kajal Aggarwal married entrepreneur Gautam Kitchlu on October 30 last year in Mumbai, in the presence of a few family members and friends. The couple frequently share loved-up pictures with each other on their respective social media accounts.

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu flew to Maldives for their honeymoon. A few days ago, she shared a video and she captioned it: "After an intense 6 weeks of 16- hour work days , can't wait to take a break with Gautam Kitchlu - let's do all of this and more, again. Soonnnnn."

This is the post we are talking about:

Kajal Aggarwal, who stepped into the Hindi film industry with Kyun! Ho Gaya Na, is best-known for her performances in films such as Singham, co-starring Ajay Devgn, Special 26, opposite Akshay Kumar and Do Lafzon Ki Kahani. She has also been a part of several Tamil and Telugu films. Her upcoming projects include Mumbai Saga, Acharya, Mosagallu, Hey Sinamika, Paris Paris and Kamal Haasan's Indian 2.