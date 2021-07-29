Guess The Celeb: Growing Up, This Cutie Had Quite A Transformation

From the south star's Instagram (courtesy kajalaggarwalofficial)

This Throwback Thursday treat will indeed make you go aww, courtesy south star Kajal Aggarwal. The 36-year-old actress was in the mood for some nostalgia and took a trip down memory lane and travelled all the way to her childhood. She then picked out one of her favourite throwback memories and shared it with her Instagram family. In the throwback photo, the pint-sized Kajal Aggarwal is barely recognisable as the actress we know today. Dressed in a traditional Kashmiri kurta and jewellery, Kajal Aggarwal can be seen posing for the camera in a very retro-themed photo. Kajal's adorable throwback post prompted a comment from her sister Nisha Aggarwal, who described the memory as the "sweetest" and followed it up with a red heart.

Take a look at Kajal Aggarwal's Throwback Thursday post:

Kajal Aggarwal also recently trended for featuring in this glimpse of her "pandemic life" with husband Gautam Kitchlu. They often trend for their loved up posts for each other.

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu had a fairytale wedding in October last year, just days ahead of which, she introduced the love of her life on Instagram. Last seen in Telugu movie Mosagallu, Kajal Aggarwal has movies such as Acharya, Hey Sinamika, Paris Paris and Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 in her line-up. She also recently announced her new film Uma, which appears to be the first film she signed after her wedding. Kajal Aggarwal's husband Gautam Kitchlu is the founder of home interior design label Discern Living.