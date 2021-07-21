Kajal Aggarwal Enjoys A Boat Ride In River Ganga In Kolkata. See Pics

Kajal Aggarwal shared this picture.(Image courtesy: kajalaggarwalofficial)

Actress Kajal Aggarwal, who recently visited the Dakshineswar Kali temple in Kolkata with her husband Gautam Kitchlu, on Wednesday, dropped some brand new pictures from her Kolkata vacation. In the new pictures, Kajal can be seen enjoying a boat ride in the river Ganga. Kajal looks as gorgeous as she enjoys a blissful time in the middle of the river. She also shared a picture of the river Ganga. Kajal dedicated her caption to river Ganga and appreciated its "magnificence." Kajal Aggarwal wrote: "Tranquil. Surreal. Panoramic. All at once! With the dance of clouds adding drama." She added: "How gorgeous, magnanimous, magnificent are you Ganga ma, my heart is full. Taking upon the sins of others yet so pristine. "

The 36-year-old actress' post received scores of comments from her fans. Among others, Kajal's sister Nisha Aggarwal commented on the post and wrote: "Surreal... u and gange ma." Actress Rashii Khanna also commented on the post and dropped red heart emojis.

Kajal Aggarwal has been in Kolkata for around a week now. As mentioned above, she visited the Dakshineswar Kali temple with her husband Gautam Kitchlu and family earlier this week. She shared several pictures from the family's visit to the temple. Kajal married entrepreneur Gautam Kitchlu, in October 2020.

In terms of work, Kajal will soon be seen in films like Hey Sinamika, Paris Paris, Acharya, Mosagallu and Indian 2.