Kajal Aggarwal Visits Dakshineswar Kali Temple With Gautam Kitchlu And Family

Kajal Aggarwal and her husband Gautam Kitchlu visited the Dakshineswar Kali Temple in Kolkata on Sunday. The actress shared a glimpse of her visit on Instagram and wrote "early morning blessings." The actress married Gautam, an entrepreneur, in October 2020. In the picture, Kajal Aggarwal can be seen sporting a pastel yellow traditional dress while Gautam Kitchlu can be seen wearing a shirt and jeans. Sharing the photo, Kajal wrote "early mornings" and "blessed." Gautam Kitchlu also posted a photo from the temple and wrote: "What better flower than a crimson hibiscus in full bloom at the feet of the divine mother. Goddess Kali."

Recently, Gautam shared a picture from his pandemic diaries. The actress and her husband, also her work buddy sometimes, can be seen engrossed in their respective work in the photo. Check it out:

Kajal Aggarwal is known for her performances in films like Arya 2, Singham, Special 26, Khaidi No 150 and Magadheera. Her upcoming projects include Acharya, Mosagallu, Hey Sinamika, Paris Paris and Kamal Haasan's Indian 2.

She will soon make her web debut with Venkat Prabhu's web-series Live Telecast. Earlier, speaking about her debut in the digital world, Kajal said in a statement: "Marking your mark into the digital world is very important and, especially to connect with the millennials. I have been looking out and wanting to do web series for a while and Live Telecast was just perfect. I trust Venkat sir to handle this show with supreme care and attention to detail. I love his genre of work so collaborating with him, working under his direction was just perfect for me," reported news agency PTI.