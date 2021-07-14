A Glimpse Of Kajal Aggarwal And Gautam Kitchlu's 'Pandemic Life' In This Pic

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu in an Instagram pic (courtesy kitchlug)

Highlights Gautam Kitchlu shared an ROFL pic on Instagram

"Caption this," he told his fans

Kajal Aggarwal also features in Gautam Kitchlu's post

Hello there, Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu! The couple recently featured in an ROFL Instagram post shared by Gautam Kitchlu - the post is actually a page out of their work from home diaries and features a glimpse into their "pandemic life". The photo appears to be a regular scene from Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu's home - they can be seen seated together but busy with their respective to-dos. While Kajal appears engrossed in her book, Gautam Kitchlu remains busy working on his laptop. "Caption this!" Gautam Kitchlu wrote while sharing the photo and added "couple things" in a hashtag. Here, take a look:

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu often feature in loved-up photos on each other's feed. Last month, they went on an "impromptu drive" and checked in on Instagram from their road trip: "The Best Things In Life Are Unplanned! Thanks to Mumbai rains, we decided to go on an impromptu drive today."

Here's when Kajal felt the need for a "Husband appreciation post."

If a husband appreciation post was not enough, Kajal Aggarwal also described Gautam Kitchlu as her "support system."

Kajal Aggarwal's husband Gautam Kitchlu is the founder of home interior design label Discern Living. Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu had a fairytale wedding in October last year, just days ahead of which, she introduced the love of her life on Instagram. Last seen in Telugu movie Mosagallu, Kajal Aggarwal has movies such as Acharya, Hey Sinamika, Paris Paris and Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 in her line-up. She also recently announced her new film Uma, which appears to be the first film she signed after her wedding.