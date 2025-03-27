Kareena Kapoor's Throwback Thursday Mode - A Candid Pic With Saif Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor treated her fans to a blast from the past picture featuring Saif Ali Khan and herself. In the picture, Kareena and Saif can be seen looking away from the camera. While Saif Ali Khan was dressed in his casual best, Kareena Kapoor looked glamorous in a leather jacket. They can be seen seated on a sofa while a wooden table is placed in front of them. Kareena captioned the picture, "Throwback Thursday part 2" and dropped a red heart emoji.

A few days back, Kareena Kapoor and Sex Education actor Gillian Anderson engaged in a heart-to-heart conversation about the showcase of sex on screen and how it differs between the East and the West. Gillian Anderson confessed that she is comfortable doing certain things on screen and understands how the profession demands her to perform.

When Gillian Anderson asked Kareena about the kind of boundaries she has for herself, Kareena Kapoor said she's not comfortable doing the scenes. "Personally, I feel like they (sex scenes) are not important to take a story forward. It's not something that I believe is required. I am not comfortable doing it onscreen," said Kareena, pointing out the prudishness of the Indian society regarding sex and its representation.

"We don't look at sexuality or sex as a human experience. We have to start respecting sex a lot more before showing it on screen. Where I come from, we are not as open as you, or how the narrative is out there. Female desire is openly tackled in the West," said Kareena about the mindset difference between the East and the West.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor mesmerized the audience with her OOTNs at the IIFA 2025. She paid a heartfelt tribute to her grandfather Raj Kapoor by performing to his hit numbers on stage. Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again last year.