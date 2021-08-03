Kajal Aggarwal's State Of Mind After '16-Hour Work Days': 'Can't Wait To Take A Break With Gautam Kitchlu'

From Kajal Aggarwal's Instagram (courtesy kajalaggarwalofficial)

Kajal Aggarwal had a busy few weeks and now, all she needs is a vacation with her husband Gautam Kitchlu to recharge herself. In an Instagram post on Tuesday, Kajal Aggarwal revealed she had been working for 16 hours a day for the past few weeks and now, all she can think about is making memories with Gautam Kitchlu. "After an intense six weeks of 16-hour work days, can't wait to take a break with Gautam Kitchlu - let's do all of this and more, again. Soon!" Craving a vacation, Kajal Aggarwal compiled some of her favourite travel memories with her husband into a montage, reliving fond memories.

Kajal Aggarwal's video is a throwback to her honeymoon in the Maldives and also includes glimpses of her trip to the Himalayas from earlier this year:

Earlier this year, Kajal Aggarwal filled up her Instagram with postcard like entries from her trip to Kufri, a hill station in Himachal Pradesh:

Kajal Aggarwal's honeymoon memories included floating breakfasts, photoshoots by the sea and an underwater villa:

Kajal Aggarwal's husband Gautam Kitchlu is the founder of home interior design label Discern Living. Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu had a fairytale wedding in October last year, just days ahead of which, she introduced the love of her life on Instagram. Last seen in Telugu movie Mosagallu, Kajal Aggarwal has movies such as Acharya, Hey Sinamika, Paris Paris and Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 in her line-up. She also recently announced her new film Uma, which appears to be the first film she signed after her wedding.