On First Anniversary, Kajal Aggarwal Wishes Gautam Kitchlu With This ROFL Post

Kajal Aggarwal with Gautam Kitchlu. (Image courtesy: kajalaggarwalofficial)

Happy anniversary, Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu. The couple, who got married on October 30 in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai last year, celebrated their first wedding anniversary today. They posted stunning pictures of themselves and wished each other on social media. While Gautam wrote a loved up caption in his anniversary post, Kajal made her friends and fans ROFL with her hilarious note for her husband. She wrote: "I love you even when you whisper in the middle of the night 'are you awake? I need to show you this dog video.' Happy 1st anniversary from the best thing that ever happened to YOU!" LOL.

Gautam Kitchlu's caption for Kajal will make go aww. He wrote: "Happy 1st Anniversary my love. I don't know how this year has flown by, but it's been the most amazing new chapter of my life" and added: "Life's easier when your BFF, 4 AM friend, workout buddy and travel partner is ONE. Super excited for what lies ahead."

The couple look absolutely stunning together in black outfits in the pictures.

See Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu's anniversary posts for each other here:

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu recently welcomed a puppy to their family. The actress, who had cynophobia, gladly introduced the fur baby on Instagram like this: "Introducing the newest addition to our family, little Mia! Everyone who knows me, knows that I've had a phobia of dogs, from childhood. Gautam on the other hand has always been a dog lover, grown up with pets and understands the meaning of true compasssion so beautifully! Life teaches us to be inclusive and spread love. Mia has brought with her so much more joy, cuddles, excitement (and lots of hard work!) in our life. I can't wait to see how this journey unfolds for us."

Kajal Aggarwal is known for her performances in films like Arya 2, Singham, Special 26, Khaidi No 150 and Magadheera. Her upcoming projects include Acharya, Mosagallu, Hey Sinamika, Paris Paris and Kamal Haasan's Indian 2.