The 'Everyday Job' That Kajal Aggarwal And Gautam Kitchlu Never Skip Is...

Kajal Aggarwal and her husband Gautam Kitchlu take their work out sessions very seriously and in a recent post on Instagram, Gautam Kitchlu explained why. "Being fit is not the number that you see on the weighing scale or the person you see in the mirror. It's more about how you feel on the inside. How energetic you feel. And that's an everyday job. You have got to show up for yourself and your body every day. So, start by altering your thoughts and truly focusing on your goals when it comes to your well-being," Gautam Kitchlu captioned a post, which features a glimpse of his daily work out session with Kajal Aggarwal.

Giving a shout out to their trainer, Gautam Kitchlu shared this post. The last photo in the carousel is with Kajal Aggarwal - the duo can be seen posing with weights mid-way through their session.

When Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu are not working out together, they like to unwind with some me-time but together. Here's what we mean.

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu are also big fans of "impromptu" road trips because "The best things in life are unplanned!"

Here's when they indulged in some quality time with family: "Grateful to start the week refreshed and relaxed after a warm and lovely weekend."

Kajal Aggarwal's husband Gautam Kitchlu is the founder of home interior design label Discern Living. Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu had a fairytale wedding in October last year, just days ahead of which, she introduced the love of her life on Instagram. Last seen in Telugu movie Mosagallu, Kajal Aggarwal has movies such as Acharya, Hey Sinamika, Paris Paris and Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 in her line-up. She also recently announced her new film Uma, which appears to be the first film she signed after her wedding.