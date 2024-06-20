Inside Kajal Aggarwal's Birthday Celebrations With Husband Gautam Kitchlu And Son Neil

Image instagrammed by Kajal Aggarwal. (courtesy: KajalAggarwal )

Let us wish Kajal Aggarwal a belated happy birthday. She turned 39 on June 19. Now, the actress has shared a happy album on Instagram to express her gratitude to all fans for sending lovely wishes. The album gives us a sneak peek into Kajol's oh-so-amazing birthday celebration. From posing with balloons to enjoying a candlelight dinner with her husband Gautam Kitchlu and son Neil, the pictures are all things love. Kajol has also written a note for her family, friends and fans. It read, “My dear family, friends and amazing fans (extended family!), Thank you so much for all your wishes and the overwhelming love pouring in. My heart (and belly) is so full, I can hardly call it my own.”



Talking about her “fabulous birthday”, Kajol Aggarwal added, “I had a fabulous birthday! missed my dearest that were not with me and thought about all those who have touched my life in the most indelible way!” Kajol also gave a shout out to Gautam Kitchlu and Neil Kitchlu. She said, “Gautam Kitchlu and Neil Kitchlu made me feel like a queen (as usual) celebrating all our milestones on this trip with my thickest, is truly the best feeling!”



Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu got married in 2020. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy Neil Kitchlu, in 2022.



Now, take a look at Kajal Aggarwal's birthday album here:

On Father's Day, Kajal Aggarwal shared a series of pictures and a video featuring herself, Gautam Kitchlu and Neil on Instagram. In the opening frame, Gautam is seen giving piano lessons to the little one. Next, we get a glimpse of their time by the pool. Kajal also shared a note for Gautam. It read, “Happy Father's Day to the best papas ever! We love you!”

Kajal Aggarwal will be next seen in Indian 2 alongside Kamal Haasan.

